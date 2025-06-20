GETFund Salutes Finance Minister

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The Ghana Educational Trust Fund (GETFund) has expressed gratitude to the Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, for the timely release of monthly allocations to the Fund.

“These releases have been instrumental in supporting key national education initiatives, most notably the Free Senior High School programme,” a release from the GETFund management stated.

The consistent financial support, the release went on, “has enabled the Fund to carry out its core mandate more efficiently.”

The Administrator of the GETFund, Mr. Paul Adjei noted, “we are encouraged by the Minister of Finance’s responsiveness and transparency in releasing funds. This collaboration is key to sustaining progress in the education sector and securing the future of our children and youth.”