Samini Is More Than A Mentor – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy and Samini

It was an unforgettable moment on the debut episode of PrimeTime with George Quaye on Joy Prime when Stonebwoy, Ghana’s globally celebrated dancehall heavyweight, surprised his former mentor and long-time friend, Samini, on live television.

But what started as a cheerful reunion quickly turned emotional as Stonebwoy held nothing back, speaking from the heart about what Samini truly means to him.

“I wish him long life, prosperity, and may his heart desires be met in its realist form,” Stonebwoy began, his voice laced with emotion.

He went beyond the typical showbiz praise, offering something far deeper, a glimpse into their unbreakable bond forged not just in music, but in life and family.

“He’s a big brother to me, and when I say big brother, I mean it in its real form,” Stonebwoy said with emphasis. “When somebody is your big brother, it’s deeper than when someone is just someone you work with.”

It was a rare, public affirmation from the dancehall icon, who has often been seen as a titan in his own right. But on this night, he was the younger brother paying homage to the man who gave him a platform, a name, and a foundation.

“Over the years, we have still found the family importance to stick together irrespective,” he added.

“That’s why family-wise, I refer to him as my big brother — because it is really what it is.”

For fans who have followed their journey, from Samini’s mentorship of a young Stonebwoy under the High Grade Family label to their occasional public disagreements, this moment felt like closure, healing, and love rolled into one.

Stonebwoy even shared a deeply personal reason behind his unwavering loyalty.

“I’ll be honest to say that he is one of the people who I say — anybody who didn’t meet my mother, I cannot take too personal,” he revealed. “Because he met my mom. He met my dad. You know what I’m saying? Like… he’s my big brother.”

Samini was visibly moved. George Quaye, the host, couldn’t hide his emotions either.