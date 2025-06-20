Expanded Women’s FA Cup to Kick Off in November with 64 Clubs

THE 2025/26 GHANA Women’s FA Cup will begin on the weekend of November 21, 2025, and end on May 4, 2026, according to the season calendar approved by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.

This season marks a significant expansion of the competition, with the number of participating teams doubling from 32 to 64.

The expanded format will feature 44 Division One Regional Women’s clubs alongside 20 teams from the Women’s Premier League.

A new Round of 64 stage has been introduced, with early pairings based on regional proximity. From the Round of 16 onward, matches will be zonally structured.

Faith Ladies will return to defend their title after winning the 2024/25 edition with a 2-1 victory over Jonina Ladies at the University of Ghana Stadium.

BY Wletsu Ransford