New Dates Announced For WAFU B U-20 Cup In Accra

The West African Football Union Zone B (WAFU B) has announced new dates for the first-ever U-20 Cup of Nations, now set to take place in Accra, Ghana, from July 10 to July 23, 2025.

Originally scheduled for June 15–30 in Prampram, the tournament was postponed to allow for better preparations and improved conditions.

In a statement, the WAFU B Secretariat explained that the revised timeline follows adjustments made after the postponement of the broader U-20 Boys’ Cup initially planned for both WAFU Zones A and B.

“This period has been selected to ensure the smooth running of the competition… and to provide the best possible experience for all seven of our Member Associations,” the statement read.

The competition will now feature only countries within WAFU B, with Ghana set to host Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Burkina Faso, Togo, and Benin in the regional showdown.

By Wletsu Ransford