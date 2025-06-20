Lakers Set For Record-Breaking $10 Billion Sale To Mark Walter

THE LOS ANGELES Lakers are on the verge of being sold in what is expected to become the most expensive sale of a U.S. sports team in history. A source familiar with the deal says the Buss family, majority owners of the iconic NBA franchise since 1979, has agreed to sell its stake to billionaire Mark Walter, CEO of TWG Global.

The reported $10 billion deal would surpass the previous record set in March when the Boston Celtics were sold for $6.1 billion. Walter already owns a 20% stake in the Lakers and is best known for his controlling interest in the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the World Series last year.

Walter’s sports portfolio also includes stakes in Chelsea Football Club and the Cadillac Formula 1 team, which will enter the grid in 2026.

Though the final sale price could rise, the transaction has already attracted major attention. Jerry Buss bought the Lakers for $67.5 million in 1979, and under his family’s ownership, the team secured 11 NBA titles. Ownership passed to his six children after his death in 2013, with Jeanie Buss serving as team governor—a role she’s expected to retain under the new ownership structure.

NBA legend Magic Johnson expressed strong support for the sale, calling it a positive step for the franchise’s future.