Agyemang Joins Portuguese Side

Frederick Agyemang with an official of the club displaying his shirt after deal

Former Ghana U-17 star Frederick Agyemang has completed his move to Grupo Desportivo de Serzedelo in the transfer window.

The midfield general has penned a one-year deal with the club ahead of the resumption of the season.

Nicknamed Canute, he realised the dream of playing in Europe through Avenue International Soccer School Agency (AISSA) after a spell at Vitoria SC.

“I have come from a very humble home which believes in helping regarding talent discovery and I must admit my family has been very supportive.

My dream is to come back one day and represent my country in the senior national soccer team (Black Stars),” he stated after signing the deal.

The Chief Executive Officer Of AISSA, Nelson Kofi Poku, who played a key role in securing the deal, said the contract is a manifestation of greater things to happen in future.

Poku, who doubles as the manager for the player, stated that the signing of the player is a foretaste of what will come after Covid-19.

“At the end of Covid-19, AISSA hopes to secure more deals for the numerous talented footballers in the country,” Poku added.