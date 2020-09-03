David Oscar Features Epixode On ‘Never Give Up’

David Oscar

After releasing his debut album, Cosmical Vibrations, David Oscar is out with his latest collaboration with the dancehall/afrobeat sensation, Epixode.

The title is Never Give Up. The song, which does not only evoke a sense of resilience but reminds any broken soul to pick up the pieces and move on to survive in life, was produced by Eyoh Soundboy

Never Give Up brings to bear the unimaginably solid flow of David Oscar’s lyrical ability, coupled with the soothing voice of Epixode.

Epixode, born Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, is a reggae dancehall recording artiste, creative director and a fine arts painter from Ghana. He is known for his popular tracks, Wahala Dey, Ogbooni Champion and Too Much.

David Oscar is a comedian and an actor who rose to prominence after he won the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future reality show (comedy) in 2006.

David is a graduate of Theatre Arts, University of Ghana, and has also starred in movies such as Peep and Tenant.

He hosted shows on Viasat 1 TV, Atlantis Radio, Vision FM and XFM.

In 2014, he decided to venture into music and has so far released great tunes such as Monalisa, Legal Tender, Get There One Day, Never Chat Dem and Rasta Love.