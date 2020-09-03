CAS Quashes Palmer Case

Wilfred Kwaku Osei

After many postponements, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has ruled against Wilfred Kweku Osei, widely referred to as Palmer.

It maintained that the decision of the GFA Elections Committee to disqualify the Tema Youth boss from the 2019 GFA election is valid.

And by the verdict, Kurt Okraku will continue to stay on as the GFA president, with no re-election ordered as expected by many.

Palmer was found guilty of breaking GFA codes and was thus prevented from contesting the elections that saw the taking over of the country’s football by Kurt and 11 other Executive Council members.

As a result, he contested the legitimacy of the current leadership of the FA at CAS.

“Palmer is calm and he is a sportsman who knows that you will either win or lose. He is calm and not down. Despite the disappointment, we are ready to assist the current administration going forward,” Ebo Appiah, the spokesperson for Palmer, said on Asempa FM.

The ruling brings to an end a protracted legal process.