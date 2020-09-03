Mikki Osei Berko Hosts New Talk Show “Wow Show”

Mikki Osei Berko

Mikki Osei Berko, a popular radio and television personality, is set to host an exciting talk show program dubbed “Wow Show with Mikki Osei Berko”.

The one hour late-night talk show, which will be aired on TV3 every Saturday at 10:30 pm, will discuss current events, politics, religion and personality interviews among others.

The talk show will also review and preview entertainment events and it will feature a panel of leading entertainment critics.

Mr. Berko expressed his enthusiasm about the show, indicating that he will bring his years of experience in showbiz to bear on the show.

The new television talk show promises to be the most exciting programme to attract a huge following and will seek to address a wide range of issues.

Mr. Berko, who is also an actor and comedian, played Master Richard in the TV series, Taxi Driver and Dada Boat in Dada Boat.

He was the Assemblyman for the Ayidiki Electoral Area for one term, and is also the Executive Director of Mediagold Productions in Ghana.

Mr. Berko worked extensively with Radio Gold, a private radio station based in Accra, which he left in July 2003 to join Happy FM.

He later worked with Kessben FM. He is the brain behind Kente Radio, a pan-African online radio station.

By George Clifford Owusu