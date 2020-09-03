New Kwame Nkrumah School Block Takes Off

Henry Quartey turns the sod for work to begin

THE MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso Central Constituency, Henry Quartey, has cut the sod for the construction of a modern 12-unit classroom block at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Cluster of Schools at Kokomlemle in Accra.

He was joined by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly (ACMA), Alhaji Mohammed Quaye, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Jerry Ahmed Shaib, traditional leaders and residents in a ceremony to officially hand over the project to the contractors.

In a brief address, the MCE for ACMA, Alhaji Mohammed Quaye, conveyed the appreciation of his assembly to President Akufo-Addo and Henry Quartey for “giving us this project.”

He assured the contractors of his and the assembly’s cooperation throughout the duration of the project and urged them to work with diligence to ensure uninterrupted execution of the project.

“It is our anticipation that the engineers and other workers who would be engaged to undertake the project would approach their work diligently and ensure that it is completed on scheduled,” he entreated.

Henry Quartey, MP for the Ayawaso Central Constituency, on his part, stated that the project was part of three projects being undertaken by CODA using the constituency’s share of government’s allocation of the ‘One Constituency; $1 million’programme.

He said after several consultations with stakeholders in the constituency, they arrived at the decision to propose three projects, namely an Astro Turf, building of a school or classroom block and converting an existing office complex into a children’s hospital, all of which was approved by CODA.

“The Astro Turf has started already. The President cut the sod for that. And today we are witnessing the sod cutting for the 12-unit classroom block here.

“Very soon we will be going to Kotobabi to ensure that the continuation of the office complex is done for us to have a children’s hospital in Ayawaso Central,” he stated.

The project is expected to span four months barring any unforeseen circumstances.

“We pray that barring any last minute challenges this project will be concluded, commissioned and handed over to the Ghana Education Service for them to put it to use,” he said.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio