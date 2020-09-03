Sidney Gets Death Threats- Over ‘Papa No’ Song

Barima Sidney

CONTROVERSIAL HIPLIFE artiste Sidney Ofori, aka Barima Sidney, is said to be receiving death threats following the release of his new song titled Papa No in August this year.

According to reports, Sidney, within two weeks or so, has received a lot of phone calls from unknown persons threatening to kill him if he continues to promote his new single, Papa No, which according to them, was directed at a certain political leader.

“They are sending text messages to try and silence me. I have received a number of death threats and messages,” Sidney told BEATWAVES.

Soon after the release of Papa No, Barima Sidney got calls from unidentified callers warning him of dire consequences.

The callers also warned him not to release the video to promote Papa No if he truly valued his life.

Sidney told BEATWAVES that although he had received threats from some unknown people, who were not happy about his song, he hoped these would remain just threats.

He said of all the things he had suffered since he came into the music industry over two decades ago, the worst were the death threats he received after releasing Papa No.

Sidney, who is yet to file a police report, indicated that he was now living in fear, as strange people were calling to threaten him.

He maintained that the threats would never stop him from composing songs about what he thought was right.

He explained that the song and its video, yet to be released, was produced to only entertain his fans and not to attack any political leader or personality.

The song comes at a time when two actresses, Tracey Boakye and Gloria Kani, have been at each other’s throats, exposing secrets over a man whom they alleged to have been dating.

Ms. Boakye, who refers to the father of her daughter as ‘Papa No’, has been fighting her colleague over her current lover (Papa No).

In the song, Sydney did not mention the name of the ‘Papa No’ but gave a pictorial description by mentioning some features he had and how unique he looked.

By George Clifford Owusu