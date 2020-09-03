DKT Int’l Ghana Rewards Distributors

DKT International Ghana, a global non-profit social enterprise which promotes family planning and HIV prevention, has rewarded distributors of its products for their hard work and dedication.

The DKT International Distributors Loyalty & Excellence Awards

which is in its second year created the platform for DKT to highlight the contributions of distributors and their sales teams to the success of the enterprise in the country.

Kasapharm Phamarcy emerged the overall best distributor whiles Oson’s Chemist and Mosmay Pharmacy took the 1st Runner Up and the 2nd Runner Up positions respectively.

Aside receiving citations, the winners were also given appliances and other devices ranging from Table top fridges to 55’’ TV sets.

The overall winner, Kasapharm pharmacy in Kumasi, was awarded with a tricycle to help improve the availability of DKT products in Kumasi, along with hampers for their staff.

DKT is grateful for their commitment to travel the length and breadth of the country to provide Ghanaians with our quality and affordable brands: Fiesta Condoms, Kiss Condoms, and Lydia range Contraceptives said DKT Country Director Mario Flores Alvarez.

He mentioned in his message to the winners, “DKT is thrilled to recognize the efforts of all of our distributors in helping us to contribute to the increase in modern contraceptive prevalence rates and HIV/AIDS prevention in Ghana”.

He said Covid-19 and its effects on social gathering did not allow DKT celebrate its esteemed distributors under one roof, as was done in the previous year.

Therefore, the Marketing team, together with the National Sales and Distribution Manager travelled around the country to present and show appreciation to the winners.

The National Sales & Distribution Senior Manager, Frederick Kwahene, used the occasion to explain to the distributors the criteria for this year’s awards scheme and urged them to continue in their efforts of helping DKT International in providing safe and quality options of family planning products in Ghana.

Since 2012, DKT has operated to provide safe, affordable, and effective choices of contraceptive and HIV prevention products and services through pharmacies, chemical shops, private clinics, and maternity homes.

As the market leader, DKT distributes a variety of products ranging from Fiesta Condoms and Kiss Condoms as well as the proprietary owner of Lydia (a female reproductive health brand with a complete range of contraceptive options).

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri