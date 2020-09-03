Agric Ministry, Agritop Supply Free Vegetables To Zongo, Inner City Residents

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has partnered with Agritop Limited to supply free vegetables to Zongo and inner cities residents.

The donation was made to the residents of Osu and Chorkor, through the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development.

The items include tomatoes, cucumbers and the donation was made possible due to the bumper harvest of vegetables from the Greenhouse Village module under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme of the Food and Agriculture Ministry.

In a statement to present the items at Osu on Thursday, September 3, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, George Oduro, said for the past two years, Agritop and the Agric Ministry have been supplying vegetables from the Greenhouse villages to supermarkets.

He said that the government felt it was time for every residents to have a taste of vegetables from the Greenhouse villages.

Personal Assistant to the Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Faisa Ibrahim Cisse, who received the items on behalf of the Ministry and the residents, thanked the donors for their generosity.

He said the donation will go a long way to ameliorate the adverse impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on residents of inner cities who he said have been badly hit by the pandemic.

General Manager of Agritop, Ofer Tamir, said the company thought it wise to assist residents knowing that coronavirus was adversely affecting everyone.

About Agritop Limited

Agritop Limited is backed by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

It has accordingly taken a stride in delivering sophisticated greenhouse solutions a continuous and consistent production of healthy vegetables throughout the year.

All vegetables are grown in Ghana and they include: tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, hot pepper, melons, lettuce, parsley, basil and mint.

Each farm accordingly consists of a 15,000sqm greenhouse located in Dawhenya, Akumadan and Bawjiase.

By Melvin Tarlue