Ahaban Benefit Concert Postponed

Adina

The maiden edition of musical concert dubbed “Ahaban Benefit Concert” which was originally scheduled for March 28 at the Alliance Francaise in Accra has been postponed till a new date is fixed.

This follows the directive by President Akufo-Addo to suspend all public gatherings for the next four weeks in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A new date according to the organizers will be announced as soon as the threat of the virus spread blows over.

The organizers encouraged everyone to adhere to all the safety and preventive measures outlined by the WHO, government and all official health authorities.

They however, urged Ghanaians to wash their hands frequently with soap and running water for at least 20secs.

They also encourage the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer as much as possible.

“Let’s continue to look out for each other by spreading the word of prevention and the hope of recovery for any persons infected already,” they added.

President Akufo-Addo in a televised address, Sunday, announced wide-reaching decisions to curb the COVID-19 incidence. The decisions included banning public gatherings and closure of schools and universities for a period of four weeks.

The ban is part of measures put in place to ensure public safety and protection of the Ghanaian population.

By George Clifford Owusu