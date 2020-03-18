Church Donates To Orphanage

Apostle G. A. Alhassan (left) presenting the items to Rev. Esther Donkor (right)

A CHURCH has donated assorted items valued at GHȻ6,500 to the Beads of Life orphanage at New Koforidua in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region to mitigate the suffering of its vulnerable inmates.

Fire Trinity Ministry International (FTMI) at Aburaso in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of Ashanti Region made the donation as part of its social responsibility on Saturday to climax its annual 40 days fasting and prayers festival.

Items donated included bags of rice, sugar, cooking oil, toiletries, biscuits, diapers and sacs of yam and plantain. Others included boxes of soap, detergents, tooth paste, used clothes and foot wears and an undisclosed amount of money.

General overseer of the church, Apostle George Amoako Alhassan, said one of the church’s main aims was to help address the plight of the needy in society. This is the third time, he said, the church had given to the inmates of the orphanage.

The church’s benevolent act, according to the Apostle, was inspired by the Bible verse, Deuteronomy 14:29.

He said God delights in those who give to the poor and the needy in society and urged Christians to freely and willingly provide for the poor, the needy and other people who were disadvantaged in the communities.

Apostle Alhassan said FTMI adopted the Beads of Life orphanage as its beneficiary three years ago after its management made a passionate appeal for support to cater for the needs of the children.

Presenting the items, the church leader pledged its continued support for the children both spiritually and economically. He used the opportunity to thank all those who contributed in making the gesture possible.

“I would like to thank everyone, especially my friends at home and abroad who assisted to make the donation possible. May you all be restored in countless folds,” he prayed for them.

He encouraged religious and corporate organizations as well as philanthropists to continue supporting orphan homes since the care for vulnerable children was a shared responsibility that came with blessings.

“Religion that is pure and undefiled before God, the Father, is this; to visit orphans and widows in their affliction and keep oneself unstained from the world,” he quoted James 1:27.

Receiving the items, the founder and director of the orphanage, Rev. Esther Donkor, thanked the church for its kind gesture and promised to use the items for the upkeep of the children.

She said the home, which was established about 15 years ago, had 42 inmates, some of whom were in tertiary institutions, a situation which poses serious financial burden to the management.

Interestingly, three inmates have graduated as nurses; two of them have been gainfully employed at separate hospitals in the Ashanti Region, while the other is still waiting to be employed.

Rev. Donkor appealed for financial support from other religious organizations and individuals to help complete a new housing facility for the children.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi