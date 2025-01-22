Ahafo Ano South West NPP Refutes Electoral Malpractices Claims

Eric Owura Agyekum (middle) addressing the media

The Constituency Deputy Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahafo Ano South West in the Ashanti Region, Eric Owura Agyekum, has addressed allegations of electoral fraud made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the recent presidential and parliamentary elections.

He asserted that the then parliamentary candidate and now Member of Parliament for the area, Elvis Osei Mensah-Dapaah won the parliamentary election legitimately, without any interference or rigging by the Electoral Commission (EC).

He criticized the NDC for their lack of substantive evidence to support their claims of electoral malpractices or misconducts, challenging them to provide specific figures to substantiate their allegations.

He praised the sophistication of voters in Ahafo Ano South West, noting that while the NPP lost the presidential election by a margin of 489 votes, they accepted the results in good fate.

He highlighted that Mensah-Dapaah secured victory in the parliamentary race by a margin of 686 votes, indicating a divided voting pattern within the constituency.

He also raised concerns regarding Mr. Abubakar Sadick, a former NDC parliamentary candidate for the area, who is now seeking a District Chief Executive (DCE) position, questioning the legality of holding both roles concurrently.

Additionally, Mr. Agyekum refuted Sadick’s claims about military involvement in election-related violence, clarifying that security forces were deployed solely to ensure peace and were not summoned by Mr. Mensah-Dapaah.

He emphasized that the military’s presence was crucial in protecting individuals at collation centers from potential threats.

Eric Agyekum confirmed that Mr. Mensah-Dapaah has officially been declared the winner of the parliamentary election and will serve as the Member of Parliament for the Ahafo Ano South West Constituency, urging the NPP supporters in the area to stay calm.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi