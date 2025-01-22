AngloGold Ashanti Clash: Seven Muslim Miners Buried

Prayers being said for the deceased before burial

Seven of the nine miners shot during a confrontation at the AngloGold Ashanti concession in Obuasi who happened to be Muslim have been buried following autopsies, with Islamic rites.

The deceased was part of a larger group of over 60 individuals attempting to illegally mine gold on the site on the night of Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Family members of the deceased gathered to mourn their loss, calling on state authorities to investigate the incident and ensure justice is served. They expressed outrage over the clash between community miners and military personnel, which resulted in tragic deaths.

Community leaders urged President John Mahama to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter. Security analyst and Executive Secretary of Global Security for Africa Research and Good Governance (GLOSARGG), Francis Ahovi criticized the military’s approach during the Obuasi clash.

“The era of brutal force and colonial-style policing in crime prevention must come to an end,” Mr. Ahovi stated. He emphasized the need for a shift toward more modern strategies, such as early warning systems, to stabilize society.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in defense of its actions, stated that the illegal miners had responded aggressively, firing upon soldiers who were attempting to secure access to the Deep Decline site. The GAF claimed that troops returned fire in self-defense, resulting in the deaths of seven illegal miners, while one individual sustained serious injuries.

In light of the incident, President Mahama ordered an investigation into the deaths of the eight alleged illegal miners involved in the invasion of the AngloGold Ashanti mine concession.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke