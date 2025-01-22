Disregard Dollars In EC-branded Bags Viral Video – EC

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has debunked a viral video on social media which claims a truck carrying dollars in EC-branded bags has been intercepted.

The video, which appears on a Facebook page under the name ‘NDC – Foot Soldiers’ claimed the money belonged to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The video has two captions – one saying ‘EII NPP FINISH GHANA’ while the second claimed ‘ORAL Truck load of moneys in Electoral Commission branded bags intercepted.’

But the EC in a press statement indicated that the said misleading video captures the destruction of Ballot Papers for the Ahafo and Volta regions as announced by the EC in the lead up to the 2024 General Election.

The destruction was carried out by Zoomlion at the instance of the EC.

“Unfortunately, the original audio of the said video has been muted and replaced with a voice making false claims. The individual is heard falsely stating that the EC-branded bags which contain Ballot Papers meant for destruction rather contain dollars which are being smuggled by the New Patriotic Party (NPP),” the statement said.

It entreated the Public to disregard the claims as they are false.

“To refresh the Public’s memory, the EC destroyed Ballot Papers printed for Ahafo and Volta regions due to serialization issues encountered with the said Ballot Papers.

The Ballots were destroyed by Zoomlion under the supervision of the Electoral Commission, that explains the presence of staff of the Electoral Commission and Zoomlion in the said video.

In the spirit of transparency that characterizes the Commission’s operations, the media were invited to cover the destruction. Certificates of destruction as well as the original video are available and serve to buttress the fact that the voice superimposed over the original video is peddling falsehood,” the statement added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak