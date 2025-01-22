Trump Defines ‘Two Genders’ and Implements Anti-DEI Policy 

US President, Donald Trump, has issued a series of executive orders shortly after his inauguration, revising the federal government’s policies on gender and diversity in line with commitments made during his campaign.

In a move to reverse the Biden administration’s directives, which Trump described as “unpopular, inflationary, illegal, and radical,” he revoked several key policies. Among these was a Biden directive aimed at preventing discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

One of Trump’s new orders explicitly designates two genders—male and female—stating that these cannot be changed. “As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” Trump declared during his inaugural address.

Trump’s actions reflect a broader agenda against what conservatives label “woke” culture, particularly concerning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. He also revoked a directive to promote “racial equity and support for underserved communities.”

An administration official indicated that one of the new orders would “end DEI inside the federal government,” cutting funding for DEI initiatives across all agencies and reviewing offices renamed due to these efforts.

Supporters of DEI programs argue that they are essential for addressing ongoing discrimination based on race, sexuality, and other characteristics. This perspective gained prominence following the racial justice protests triggered by George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

However, the landscape for diversity initiatives has shifted since 2023 when the US Supreme Court prohibited universities from considering race in admissions processes as part of affirmative action efforts to rectify historical disparities in higher education.

Throughout his 2024 campaign, Trump maintained a traditional view of gender and criticized Democrats for their support of transgender rights. The Trump campaign’s official policy platform, Project 47, pledged to eliminate federal funding for what it termed “radical gender ideology” and to remove “inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content from our children.”

Trump has also voiced opposition to policies that allow transgender athletes—across school, college, and professional levels—to compete on teams that align with their gender identity, arguing this could undermine women’s sports.

The order establishing only two official genders could have significant implications. Health experts in the US and globally warn that categorizing individuals strictly by gender identity can adversely affect their physical and mental well-being. The World Health Organization has cautioned that “rigid gender norms negatively impact people with diverse gender identities, often subjecting them to violence, stigma, and discrimination, including within healthcare settings.”

On the same day, Trump signed another executive order aimed at withdrawing the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).

