Dr. Caesar Calls for Increased Support For Businesses

CEO of M.Y Ventures, a leading food supplement and natural health center based in Kumasi, Dr. Caesar, has called for the urgent need for increased support for businesses to ensure economic recovery and long-term growth.

Speaking to the media in Kumasi during the Akwasidae Festival on Sunday, Dr. Caesar emphasised the critical role that the private sector plays in the country’s economic recovery and growth.

The Akwasidae Festival, a vibrant annual celebration of Ashanti culture, provided an ideal platform for Dr. Caesar to engage with national leaders and the wider community on pressing economic issues. The festival, which attracts thousands of people from all walks of life, serves as a space for dialogue and collaboration between citizens and their leaders. Dr. Caesar used this opportunity to advocate for stronger government support for local enterprises.

“Incentives such as tax rebates and subsidies are vital for helping businesses expand, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth,” Dr. Caesar stated. “With the current economic challenges facing Ghana, it’s crucial that we focus on empowering our local businesses to thrive,” he added.

As the head of M.Y Ventures, a company known for its focus on health supplements, Dr. Caesar said he is deeply committed to the growth of businesses in Ghana. He underscored the need for policies that not only support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) but also help them scale, noting that this would lead to increased job creation, reduced unemployment, and more vibrant economic activity.

During his participation in the festival, Dr. Caesar also took the opportunity to pay homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Ashanti King, who expressed strong support for local businesses in the region.

Otumfuo pledged to assist Ashanti-based entrepreneurs as part of his commitment to fostering economic development within the region. His support for local businesses, he explained, is critical to improving the standard of living for residents and ensuring the region’s prosperity.

“By empowering our local businesses, we can ensure the prosperity of our people and promote the traditional industries that have been the backbone of the Ashanti Kingdom,” Otumfuo stated.

In addition to his calls for greater support for local businesses, Dr. Caesar also demonstrated his commitment to the health and well-being of the Kumasi community. During the festival, he made a generous donation of 70 packs of Linna Green Tea to the community’s elders, or Nananom. Known for its immune-boosting properties, Linna Green Tea is a product of M.Y Ventures and is celebrated for its health benefits. Dr. Caesar’s donation was aimed at promoting wellness among the community’s leaders, further demonstrating his dedication to both economic and health improvements in the region.

The Akwasidae Festival, a cornerstone of Ashanti heritage, proved to be an important venue for addressing the pressing economic issues facing the nation.

A Daily Guide Report