Ahkan Signs Deal With Fakum Xtra Gold Mining Limited

Ahkan (2nd left) in a pose with officials of the record label

Fakum Xtra Gold Mining Limited (FXGML) has signed a recording and management deal with a former member of Ruff N Smooth group, Clement Foh Baah aka Ahkan.

FXGML seeks to tap into the rich and diverse music talents that Ghana has and promote these talents on international level.

Ahkan, a singer and songwriter, was signed a couple of days ago after a series of meeting between his management team and management of FXGML.

The U.S.-based afrobeat artiste, who has a number of hit songs to his credit, was signed onto the label because of his creativity, style of delivery and stagecraft.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the CEO of FXGML, Felix Ampaw Kumi, said his outfit would be in-charge of the branding, production, distribution and marketing of Ahkan’s works.

He, however, failed to disclose the details of the contract, saying it was private.

He disclosed that his outfit had plans of organizing Europe and U.S. tours for Ahkan to promote and market his works and brand.

The Europe and U.S. tours will see Ahkan, the headline artiste, and some selected Ghanaian artistes perform in some selected countries in Europe as well as some selected states in the U.S.

On his part, the Public Relations Officer of FXGML, Manuel Ankomah Antwi, described Ahkan as a talented music star who had what it took to become a world music star.

According to him, Ahkan is in the studio recording working on his EP album to be released by the end of this month, as well as some singles after the album.

Ahkan expressed his readiness to assist the company in its actions to develop and promote the Ghanaian music on the international music scene.

Currently, he is in the country on a visit to promote his latest single titled Bad Energy.

Ahkan, formerly called Osrane, joined the music industry in 2001 with hit singles including ‘Ohi Niwa’ and ‘Suro Nipa’.

In early 2005, he released a danceable single title ‘Eye Asem’ produced by Morris Babyface.

He later met Ricky Nana Agyemang (Bullet) and they formed the group called Ruff N Smooth.

They released their first single, ‘Medi Wo Dwa’ which was remixed by Ebony Reigns as ‘Hustle’. Following Medi Wo Dwa, they also released ‘Monalisa’. Their third single ‘Swagger’ became their first international hit.

June 2017, after the breakup of Ruff N Smooth group, Ahkan released a single titled ‘Barawo’ (Thief) followed by another single titled ‘Amina’.

Ahkan has worked with artistes including Bay C of T.O.K, Shatta Wale, Asumadu and Wizboy. He was featured on a release by Duke, former member of D2.

By George Clifford Owusu