AIDS Commission Partners Beauty Queen in HIV Prevention

Kyeremeh Atuahene (right) and Ms. Obeng (left) exchanging the agreement.

The Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) has signed an agreement with the 2018 winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful, Naomi Abena Obeng, to further push the agenda of HIV prevention in the country.

Ms. Obeng who is embarking on an outreach targeted at preventing new HIV infections among the youth as part of her project will be assisted by the Commission to carry out her duty as the reigning Queen.

Director General, GAC, Kyeremeh Atuahene, in his remarks before the signing of the document said Ms. Obeng through her “Obaa Nao Foundation’ will have access to technical and logistical support from the Commission.

“First of all we are using this occasion to present her to the general public for them to recognize that Naomi is working for the commission and she has the full endorsement and support for the works she has chosen to do,” he said.

Mr. Atuahene further noted that her competence on HIV issues will be built to enable her better articulate it to the understanding of her audience.

He further noted that educational materials and HIV services like testing kits and condoms will be made available to her during her outreach.

“She will also go with our technical stuff on her programmes in all the regions so that they will continue providing the kind of support that she needs to enable her do her job,” he added.

Mr. Atuahene further commended Ms. Obeng for her initiative, adding “new infections among the youth have remained high for a number of years now.

“So we are pleased and happy that Obaa Nao’s foundation has decided to promote HIV prevention education among young people,” according to him.

In her remarks, Ms. Obeng thanked the Commission for its support and pledged to work hard in the achievement of the common goal.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Rhodaline Naa Adjeley King