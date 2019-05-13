Aisha ‘Sister’s’ Surety Granted Gh¢ 3,000 Bail

Helen Huang

Mohammed Bondirigbum, a freelance journalist who stood surety for Chinese woman, Helen Huang, has been granted Gh¢ 3,000 bail.

The Tamale Circuit court judge, Justice Twumasi, granted the surety bail with two sureties who are government workers earning Gh¢ 3,000 each or landed property worth about Gh¢ 130,000.

This was after the surety failed to produce Ms. Huang to the law enforcement agency.

Mr. Bondirigbum pleaded with the judge to allow him a month to produce the suspect.

However, the Judge ordered the police investigator to offload the rosewood and take the two trucks to the court premises.

The case has been adjourned to May 22, 2019.

Ms. Huang was arrested by the Tamale Regional Police Command for allegedly possessing large quantities of rosewood illegally.

The 43-year-old Chinese woman however jumped bail and her whereabout remains unknown.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale