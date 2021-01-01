AIT Sweeps 3 Awards

Accra Institute of Technology (AIT), consistently ranked the top private University in Ghana was announced the winner of the three most prestigious awards at the just-ended 2020 UMB Ghana

Tertiary Awards in Accra.

The awards include: The Most Outstanding Institution In Covid19 Times Award; The Best Technology University Award; The Best Educator Of The Year.

The awards was organised by CrossMark Marketing with UMB as its headline sponsor.

The Accra Institute of Technology has won the Best Technology University award consistently over the last four years.

AIT since its inception in 2009 has extensively been deploying cutting-edge educational delivery technologies and systems to support teaching and learning in all its undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

As the only university in Ghana operating both campus-based and open university systems, AIT is one of the few Universities in the sub-region to easily and seamlessly roll-over all its academic program delivery and operations online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campus-based face-to-face teaching and learning had zero impact on the operations of the University.

This success among many others is what accounted for the award for the Most Outstanding Institution In Covid19 Times to be bestowed on AIT.

Receiving the awards, on behalf of the Unversity, Dominic Osei Boakye, the Chief of Administration of AIT expressed appreciation to the organizers for recognizing AIT’s achievements as a leading technological university providing quality tertiary education in Ghana.

By Kofi Aduonum