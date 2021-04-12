What's New

AKA’s Fiancé Falls To Death In Cape Town

April 12, 2021

Nelli, the fiancé of renowned South African rapper, AKA, Nelli, has reportedly fallen to death.

South Africa’s celebrity blogger, tweeted about her death on Monday, April 12, 2021.

She is said to have fallen to death from the 10th floor of the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town.

Nelli was aged 22 and had only recently entered into a husband and wife relationship with AKA.

By Melvin Tarlue

