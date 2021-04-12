AKA’s Fiancé Falls To Death In Cape Town

Nelli, the fiancé of renowned South African rapper, AKA, Nelli, has reportedly fallen to death.

South Africa’s celebrity blogger, tweeted about her death on Monday, April 12, 2021.

She is said to have fallen to death from the 10th floor of the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town.

Nelli was aged 22 and had only recently entered into a husband and wife relationship with AKA.

I can confirm that rapper AKA’s fiancée Nellie was involved in a fatal incident in Capetown. The rapper’s management is not at liberty to share any further details and have requested that we give the family time to deal with the shock. I’m told AKA is grief stricken. pic.twitter.com/v9sT2XOGro — Kgopolo Mphela ☕️ (@PhilMphela) April 11, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue