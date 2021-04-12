Stakeholders Discuss Migration Governance Capacity Development

Stakeholders in the migration space have met to discuss issues pertaining to human mobility governance in the country.

The two-day workshop, themed “Capacity Development Workshop on Migration Governance: Concepts, Indicators and Terminologies with Reference to International & Global Agreements (GCM/SDGs)” was held at Peduase in the Eastern Region.

Participants brainstormed through topics such as understanding human mobility at the global level, the migration cycle, opportunities of migration and gender perspectives, international standards on labour migration and national policies on migration.

Senior National Coordinator for Programme Migration & Diaspora (PMD) at GIZ Ghana, Abena Owusua Amponsah-Bio, remarked that GIZ “supports partners towards a development-relevant execution of their migration management mandates.

This is being done through development-relevant trainings on the Global Compact for Migration, Multi-Stakeholder dialogues, Peer-to-Peer exchanges and the placement of integrated experts to work in state partner institutions.

GIZ also supports the Ghanaian government’s engagement with the country’s diaspora and works closely with partners to offer advice on migration policy as a contribution to national development.”

The capacity development workshop training, according to her, was triggered by GIZ PMD’s working philosophy that the complexities of migration governance can only be met by working in partnership with governments, researchers, civil society, development partners and other key stakeholders to bring about lasting and sustainable solutions to challenges faced in migration governance.

On her part, the Director of Policy Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Emma Ofori Agyemang, speaking on behalf of the Ministry’s Chief Director, reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to working with development partners such as GIZ, in achieving mutual goals and challenged participants to put to work the acquired knowledge received from the training.

The training workshop, was organized by the GIZ Ghana implemented Programme Migration & Diaspora, with funding from the German Government.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri