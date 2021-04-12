Stephen Ntim Seeks Truce

Stephen Ntim

A former National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has called for truce in the political grouping as public exchanges between some persons rage in the media.

“I am making this call on the heels of a statement allegedly made by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, which has received a response from Boakye Agyarko, former Minister of Energy,” he said in a statement.

It is important to state that the party is already dealing with the outcome of the 2020 election results vis a vis its impact on its standing in Parliament.

The party, he stated, “has a daunting task ahead to put its house in order, to prepare a solid ground for the election of officers at all levels, and a flag bearer, as well as support our government under President Akuffo-Addo to deliver on our 2020 manifesto, to ensure that the NPP ‘breaks the eight,’” he said. This, he added, “will facilitate a smooth transition of government from one led by the NPP to another NPP government.”

The exchanges have the potential of weakening the party’s front ahead of the 2024 general elections, he pointed out.

This is the time for sober reflection, absolute calm, restraint and prevalence of cool heads and not the trading of insults and casting of insinuations, he admonished his party supporters and members.

Although party members are entitled to their opinions, he said diverging opinions must be expressed “with decorum and with the interest of the party in mind.”

“Constitutionally acceptable channels for grievances and disagreements to be aired internally for redress exist,” he reminded party supporters and members.

“We as a party should disapprove of incidents that would tear us apart. I am hereby pleading with all to put their guns down and fall on the National Council of Elders to help them resolve any perceived differences,” he said.

By A.R. Gomda