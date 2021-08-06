Akim-Bieni Gets ICT Centre

The ICT centre. INSET: Ursula Owusu- Ekuful cuts tape for the centre

THE Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has commissioned a community library and ICT centre at Akim Bieni in the Achaise District of the Eastern Region.

The ICT Centre was donated by the Education for Development Foundation (E4D), as a result of a private initiative by the National Cyber Security Advisor, Dr. Albert Antwi Boasiako.

The centre which was named after Madam Janet Brako, the mother of the founder of the foundation, is expected to train and make ICT skills and technology accessible and serve the people of Achiase and its environs.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said the aim of the facility is to prepare the community for the digitalisation revolution as the country positions itself as the technological hub and computational thinking of Africa.

She charged school children to take advantage of the facilities to better their lots and not allow the nation’s investment to waste.

She also advised the pupils and the public to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols whenever they visit the centre to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Antwi Boasiako, for his part, expressed gratitude to the people of Beini and Kotoku for having a stake in his upbringing and said he is motivated to give back to society.

Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour said teaching in the country will soon change from manual to ICT with 60 per cent of the subjects being in the sciences and 40 per cent in humanities.

BY Daniel Bampoe