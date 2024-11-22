Akomea Wants Otto Addo To Stay On

Otto Addo

The Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s Manifesto Committee, Nana Akomea, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to resist calls for the dismissal of Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Speaking on Joy FM, Akomea defended Addo’s tenure despite Ghana’s disappointing performance in the AFCON qualifying campaign, where they finished bottom of Group F with only three points and failed to win any of their six matches, marking a historic low for the Black Stars.

“I don’t think we should get into a panic mode yet. I know there is widespread calls for the coach to be relieved of his duties.

“Listen, we have the World Cup Qualification ahead of us. I believe we should maintain the coach to take us through the qualification series,” he stated.

The GFA is set to make a final decision on Otto Addo’s future on November 27, 2024, after a deadlock in Wednesday’s review meeting. The Executive Council failed to reach a consensus on whether or not to part ways with the coach.

Additionally, the GFA has announced the dissolution of the Black Stars management committee, signaling further changes within the national football structure as the country braces for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.