Major Wassa Amenfi Bridge Collapses

The collapsed bridge

A major bridge linking some communities including Amooko, Mumuni and Samreboi in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region has collapsed.

The bridge is said to have been in a deteriorated state for over two years now.

The bridge collapsed when a truck carrying about 700 bags of cocoa beans attempted to cross it, causing significant damage to the structure.

However, no casualties were recorded, as the driver escaped unhurt from the capsized truck.

The structure, popularly called ‘Amoako bridge’, is the primary route for the residents and a key corridor for transporting cocoa beans from Wassa Amenfi to other locations.

The incident has made it difficult for residents in the communities to travel from one location to the other.

Some of the residents said that the bridge has been in a deplorable state for over two years, despite repeated calls on authorities to address the issue.

They disclosed that the bridge was repaired in September this year when it was partially destroyed by a truck carrying a heavy machine.

Nana Arman, the secretary to the chief of Amooko community, noted that the traditional authorities had warned heavy-duty truck drivers not to use the bridge after it was repaired in September this year.

The Unit Committee Chairman for the Amooko Electoral Area, Patrick Gyan, told journalists that the incident has cut off part of a crucial route used daily by many motorists.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi