Gender Ministry Holds Annual Summit

MOGCSP executives and partners at the summit

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MOGCSP) has held its sixth annual summit as the world celebrates World Children’s Day in Accra.

The event was dubbed, “Promoting Equality and Inclusive Development through the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024.”

Speaking at the event, Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Nwabiagya South, Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, explained that the Gender Equity Act, 2024 is a commitment to fairness, equity and inclusive development of the country.

He further explained that promoting equality and inclusivity in an economy is a necessity since studies show that empowering women in the society help the economy to thrive and become more resilient.

“Promoting gender equity is not a favour to women; it is an investment in humanity,” he said.

Abantu for Development, a women’s right organisation represented by Thelma Thompson, expressed its excitement on the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill.

She said, “This year marks a significant year for all women in Ghana as it presents a legal framework to promote women’s leadership and gender equality across all sectors of the country.”

She further advised organisations, women’s groups and the media to strategise on the effective implementation of the Act.

The ministry also highlighted some key achievements throughout the year such as the disbursement of one-time payment of GH¢1,000 to dry spell victims, 120 senior staff trained by the School of Social Works under UNICEF, 4,029,580 pupils were provided with one hot nutritious meal every day in 12,000 public schools from kindergarten to primary 6, which has led to 34,000 caterers and cooks been employed.

By Florence Asamoah Adom & Ransford Wletsu