Heroes Park Annex to Host Afua Asantewaa Singa-thon Second Attempt

Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum (L)

The Heroes Park Annex at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will host Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record (GWR) second attempt, officials of National Sports Authority (NSA), Ashanti Region have confirmed.

And baring any unforeseen glitches, the second Sing-a-thon attempt will start from December 21 to 25.

In a media briefing in Kumasi on Friday, November 22, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum told the media that she has started her preparations towards the Sing-a-thon.

Responding to what inspired her for the second attempt she said “My purpose of putting Ghana’s music out there, and laying hand on the ultimate remains unchanged, it is not about fame, the agenda is taking Ghana music out there.”

She added “My team and I identified some errors which accounted for the near miss and we have corrected them, and we believe it is within our reach this time. We will do our bit humanly, we leave the rest in the capable hands of God.”

She appealed to all stakeholders- security (Police) technical (ECG), timers, volunteers, media, spectors to give their best shot in the quest of making Ghana proud.

NSA Director, Ashanti Region Mr Kwame Baa Mensa said “We are happy to be associated with the second attempt.

We believe in her abilities to put Ghana on the map. We believe Asanteman will rally behind her when she commences till she ends.”