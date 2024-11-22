4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club Elect New Leaders

Tetteh (R) with a Rev. Minister during the occasion

The Four Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club has elected new executives to steer the affairs of the club.

At the election held under a peaceful atmosphere, Robert Tetteh was elected unopposed as the President of the club after BB Adusei’s tenure ended. Nana Yaw Sekyere-Ababio was appointed as the Vice President of the club.

President Tetteh and his team were inaugurated at a colourful event witnessed by members of the club last Friday.

Briefing the media present after the inauguration, President Robert Tetteh expressed his excitement and appreciation to the club members for the confidence they had reposed in him.

“I am privileged to be at the helm of affairs of the best club in Ashanti Region, the previous administration did a lot for the club, and it’s time for us to continue the good works, I aim to uplift this great club,” he stated.

Other executive members include: Kwaku Amankwa as the club’s Organiser, Perperial Antwi as the Secretary, and Jonathan Quartey as the Captain of the club.

Present at the inaugural ceremony were the General Officer Command (GOC), The Chief Director of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, the former Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Duku, patrons and members of the club, as well as representatives of both the Squash and Keep Fit clubs of the 4 Garrison Officers Mess.