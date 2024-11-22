All Set For Global Fashion Week

A scene from last year’s event

Global Ovations, organisers of the annual Global Fashion Week, have announced that this year’s event will take place on Sunday, November 24, in Accra.

The fashion show will be held at the Marriott Hotel, showcasing the world’s finest designers as they present their collections for the admiration of attendees.

“The event brings together the best of the fashion world, providing a stage to explore the realms of innovation and style. We kindle the flames of couture excellence to encourage and celebrate the finest talents in the fashion industry,” stated Gideon Raji, CEO of Global Ovations.

He further emphasised that the show offers a platform for designers and buyers to showcase their expertise and gain international recognition for their work, adding, “We foster networking and entertainment in the fashion industry.”

This year’s show will feature renowned fashion designers such as Cee Ami, Paulaurain, Bri Wireaduah, Patrick Slim, Mary Martin, Phyllis Quahsey, Bilindtir Tiag Couture, Hamz Fashion, Pretty L, and Bushaiweave, among others.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke