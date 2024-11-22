MUSIGA Empowers Musicians With Digital Tools

S.K. Agyemang

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has expressed its dedication to equipping musicians across the country with essential skills to navigate the digital landscape through its digital training programme.

This initiative aims to enable musicians to upload and promote their music on various digital platforms.

The project has already trained over thirty-two (32) musicians from diverse backgrounds, providing them with invaluable insights into content creation, online music distribution, and effective social media strategies.

The final workshop in Tamale, held on May 30-31, 2024, marked the culmination of this comprehensive training series, which also included sessions in Accra and Kumasi.

Industry expert Kwabena Ofei-Kwadey Nkrumah, known as Kobby Spikey, led these workshops, ensuring participants gained practical skills necessary for thriving in the digital age.

S.K. Agyemang, General Secretary of MUSIGA, emphasised the significance of the new Technical Resource Centre, stating, “This centre is a game changer for the Union to support our members in their navigation of the digital terrain to support their careers.”

He highlighted that by embracing digital tools, MUSIGA empowers its members to reach global audiences and generate substantial revenue.

MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons, noted, “The music business is now fully digital, so it is essential that our members are equipped to successfully navigate the space and effectively utilise the tools to generate revenues from their work and ensure they thrive.”

The Technical Resource Centre will serve as a hub for continuous learning and support, offering resources and guidance tailored to the needs of musicians navigating the complexities of the digital music industry.

This initiative reflects MUSIGA’s commitment to fostering sustainable income streams for its members and enhancing their professional development.