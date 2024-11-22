Esther Cachana Wins Miss Health Ghana 2024

Esther Cachana

Ms. Kujori Esther Cachana, a passionate advocate for addressing mercury poisoning, has been crowned Miss Health Ghana 2024.

The radiographer and model outshined five other finalists at the glamorous pageant held at the Marriott Hotel.

Launched in 2019, Miss Health Ghana is a platform designed to empower young women to champion health initiatives that positively impact their communities.

This year’s competition, themed, “Health Technology: Innovating for Wellness,” highlighted cutting-edge solutions in healthcare delivery.

After a rigorous selection process, nine contestants were chosen to present their health projects.

Ms. Cachana’s compelling proposal focused on empowering mining communities to combat mercury poisoning and prevent the debilitating neurological disease, “Minamata disease”.

The final five contestants further faced a series of questions on leadership and resilience. When asked about her vision for Ghana, Ms. Cachana emphasised the urgent need to address illegal mining and provide alternative livelihoods for affected communities.

With her exceptional performance, Ms. Cachana captured the hearts of the judges and emerged as the ultimate winner.

Commenting on the significance of technology in healthcare, Ms. Akyere Rockson, founder of Miss Health Ghana, highlighted the transformative potential of innovations like medical drones, telemedicine, and mobile health applications.

She urged leaders and policymakers to prioritise increased funding for the healthcare sector to accelerate technological advancements and improve service delivery.

The esteemed panel of judges included Dr. Grace Buckman, Dr. Emmanuel Amankrah, Kojo Soboh, and Eunice Darkoh.

Other contestants who showcased their talents and dedication to health were Tweneboa-Kodua, Melissa Abena Asare, Anita Dankwa, Maud, Jacqueline Fosu, Priscilla Ayeley Kwablah, and Nyarko Nana Afua Ohenewaa.

Main sponsors for Miss Health Ghana 2024 were Marriott Hotel, PMMC Jewelry Ltd, Sonotech Medical Diagnostic Center and Doctors in Business.