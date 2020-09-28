Akonnor Relishes Mali Test

CK Akonnor, Black Stars coach

Black Stars head trainer CK Akonnor believes Mali will offer a good test for his side when they clash with the Eagles of Mali in the October friendly.

The friendly fixture, which is scheduled for Turkey, Antalya, on October 9, is to put his house in order ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sudan in November.

The October clash is the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach’s first competitive game since assuming the hot post in January.

And missing from the 23-man squad he announced on Friday were Asamoah Gyan (former captain), in-form defender John Boye and Kwadwo Asamoah, Jonathan Mensah.

He described the West African neighbours as tough customers, saying, “Mali is a strong side. We have seen a couple of matches that they played in the AFCON; a very strong force and it is a very good test for us.

“We want to go there and try as much as possible to do our best and, of course, win that match.”

Akonnor explained the return of Besiktas midfielder Bernard Mensah, who makes a return to the national fold for the first time since 2015.

“After he came to play, we didn’t see much of him but now he is proving himself good,” he added.

“He was once with a club and moved to Besiktas which tells the story about him and I have seen him on several occasions and watched him closely.

“He is one of the guys when given the necessary chance and confidence can bring change into the way we move forward. His style of play and the way he controls the game, I personally want to control the game in terms of possession and him, Partey and the rest are there to do that job and it is a big chance for him to come, play, do well and stay and not to go and come again.”

Ghana were scheduled to play Equatorial Guinea three days earlier, but the Central African country pulled out of the game on Thursday, citing new travel restrictions imposed in their country due to new Covid-19 rules.

Akonnor has handed debut call-ups to France-based Alexander Djiku who plays for Strasbourg, Yakubu Mohammed of Azam FC in Tanzania, Benson Anang of MSK Zilina in Slovakia, Emmanuel Lomotey of Amiens in France and youngster Kamal Deen, who plays for Danish side Nordsjaelland. Pyramid FC’s John Antwi has also been handed a call-up by the Ghana Coach.

Ghana top Group F with 6 points following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.

The squad list:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg), Richard Ati Zigi (St. Gallen), Razak Abalora (Unattached)

Full Backs: Benson Anang (Zilina FC), Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting Club), Yakubu Mohammed (Azam FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes)

Centre Backs: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens), Kassim Nuhu (Hoffenheim)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Bernard Mensah (Besiktas), Baba Iddrisu (RCD Mallorca)

Attackers/Wingers: Andre Ayew (Swansea), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Shmona), Jefferey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC), Kamal Deen (Nordsjaelland SC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax SC)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum