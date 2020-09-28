Keche, Mr. Drew To Rock GOWA

Mr. Drew and Keche have been invited to perform at this year’s edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) ceremony on Sunday.

The awards ceremony, which is the third edition slated for Friday, October 16, 2020 at Alisa Hotel in Accra, will be graced by a number of important personalities, including politicians, celebrities, radio and television presenters, some stakeholders in the creative industry, among others.

Some selected highlife artistes, including A.B Crentsil as well some of the finest disc jockey (DJs), have also been invited to thrill fans at the event.

The awards night will confer honours on Ghanaian women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.

The event which will be streamed live on all social platforms promises to be an unforgettable and exciting experience that invited guests cannot afford to miss.

The Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, explained that the planning committee is working tirelessly to ensure that only deserving winners receive awards without any interference.

She, however, promised Ghanaians that this year’s awards ceremony would be a memorable one.

Some of the nominees include Nana Ama McBrown, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), Joselyn Dumas, Margaret Afriyie, Cynthia Yeboah, Wendy Shay, Gifty Osei, Queen Eshun, Becca, Rose Adjei and a host of others.

This year’s award is sponsored by Verna Mineral Water, Unilever Ghana, McBerry, JEM Media, Tasty Tom, Hisense, Nasco Electronics, Smock World, Kente Code, Starnewsgh.com, Assor World and AZ Code.

By George Clifford Owusu