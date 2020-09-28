Limitless Polo Tourney Pulls Massive Crowd

Gender Minister Cynthia Morrison presenting the ultimate trophy to the captain of Limitless Team White, Dapoah-Dei. With them are Tsutomu Himeno (R), Japan Amb. to Ghana, and Claudia Turbay Quintero, Colombia Amb. to Ghana.

A beautiful display of great polo from start to finish characterised the inaugural Limitless charity polo tournament rolling trophy at the Accra Polo Club on Saturday in Accra.

Two games—the first one which was captained by Kwaw Blay, CEO of Western Group Publications—set the tone for the day’s activities.

Blay, skipper of Limitless Team White with his team, played spiritedly in all four chuckers and were rewarded with an emphatic 6-3 scoreline as well as medals and a trophy.

The second game also saw Limitless Team White fighting from a first chucker goal down to carry the day with a 4-3 win to lift the giant trophy at stake as well as medals.

The brilliant display by both teams endeared them to a large number of spectators drawn from the diplomatic corp, corporate organisations, political and sporting fraternity.

The charity game was arranged by an avid polo player, Analise Awuah-Darko, and it was aimed at creating awareness about persons living with disabilities in Ghana and raising funds to help support their needs.

It was partnered by the National Paralympic Committee (NPC).

And players as well as spectators of the tournament contributed cash towards the worthy course.

Limitless Ghana Foundation was founded by Arnav Nambiar, a senior at Lincoln Community School, with members as Raj Thakwani (Delhi Public School) and Analise Awuah-Darko (Ghana International School) in 2018.

It has, in the past, embarked on many charity projects, including supporting the NPC with food items during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum