NPP Mourns Nasara Founder

The ruling New Party (NPP) has paid tribute to its Nasara Founder, Alhaji Seini Maiga.

Mr Maiga died in a car crash while returning from party activities in the Volta Region recently.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, John Boadu, the NPP directed that all its flags should fly at half-mast in honour of Mr Maiga.

The party expressed the belief his death was the making of Allah, saying “Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return – Q’uran Chapter 2 Verse 156.”

However, it expressed profound shock and disbelief over “news of the untimely demise of the Founder of the party’s Nasara Wing, Alhaji Fuseini Maiga, which sad event occurred in the late hours of Sunday, September, 27, 2020, following his involvement in a fatal car accident.”

According to the statement, “the party accordingly extends its heartfelt condolence to his immediate family particularly his three (3) wives and fourteen (14) children. The NPP equally commiserates with his close associates and indeed with the rank and file of the party’s Nasara Wing for this incalculable loss.”

“Alhaji Maiga, without doubt, had been the embodiment of the vision and aspirations of NPP Nasara, and certainly, he would forever be remembered for his unparalleled contribution to making the NPP extremely attractive to the good people of Zongo and other Settler Communities in the country.”

“In recognition of his legendary greatness, and as a mark of respect to honour his memory, the NPP directs all party flags at its offices across the country to fly at half-mast for the next seven days,” it said.

“Once again, the party stands with the bereaved family and would provide them the needed support in these difficult times. May Almighty Allah bless the gentle soul of our departed father, mentor and patriot, Alhaji Maiga, and grant him Jannatul-Firdaws.”

By Melvin Tarlue