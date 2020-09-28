Akufo-Addo Reinstates Sekyere East DCE

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reinstated the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sekyere East Assembly, Mary Beatrice Marfo.

She was dismissed on September 22, 2020, after a leaked tape revealed that she plotting against the re-election bid of the NPP MP for Sekyere East.

The President had nominated Kwame Adom-Appiah as the DCE for Sekyere East in the Ashanti Region.

But a letter dated September 24, 2020, and signed by Kwasi Boateng Adjei, Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, said the President “has rescinded the decision to revoke the appointment of Hon. Mary Beatrice Marfo as District Chief Executive of Sekyere East District Assembly.”

By Melvin Tarlue