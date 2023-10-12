Akosombo Dam Spillage Causes Massive Flooding At Lower Volta

In a devastating turn of events, the spillage of the Akosombo Dam has led to widespread flooding in the Tongu districts of the Volta Region in Ghana.

As a result, thousands of people have been displaced from their homes, and numerous businesses have been destroyed, including resorts and hotels along the Volta Lake.

The situation has become particularly concerning as the Sogakope Bridge, located downstream of the Akosombo Dam, is now on the verge of submerging.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) had previously issued a warning in September, urging residents downstream of the dams to remain alert and take precautionary measures due to the impending controlled spillage.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu Constituency, has called on the VRA to slow down the discharge of water from the Akosombo Dam. His primary concern is to ensure the safe evacuation of all residents affected by the flooding.

Ablakwa expressed his worries about the devastating effect caused by the strength of the discharge and requested immediate relief items for the affected individuals.

Similarly, the MP for the Central Tongu Constituency, Alexander Roosevelt, has described the situation within his constituency as precarious.

Over 30 communities have been severely affected by the dam spillage, resulting in submerged houses, disrupted electricity supply, and widespread hunger.

Roosevelt is currently visiting each affected community to assess the level of damage and strategize on how to address the urgent needs of the affected residents.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Confucius Caradox Bedzina, the Central Tongu Youth Leader, has called upon the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other compassionate Ghanaians to provide relief items that can alleviate the suffering of those affected by the flood.

As the flood waters continue to rise due to heavy rainfall, it is crucial for all relevant authorities and organizations to collaborate in providing immediate assistance and ensuring the safety of the affected individuals.

The situation demands strong measures to prevent further devastation and to restore stability and security to the people impacted by this disaster.

By Vincent Kubi