Akosua, Gyan Co-Chair Bawumia’s Youth And Sports Sub-Committee

Asamoah Gyan and Akosua Manu

In a significant move towards youth empowerment and sports development, Akosua Manu and Asamoah Gyan have been appointed co-chairs of the Youth and Sports Manifesto Subcommittee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in preparation for the 2024 general elections. This announcement via press release signed by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Campaign Communications, underscores the party’s commitment to listening to the voices of young people and championing policies that address their needs and aspirations.

Akosua Manu, currently serving as the Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), brings a wealth of experience in advocating for youth policies and engaging with young people at the grassroots level. Her leadership, coupled with her parliamentary candidacy for the NPP in Adentan, demonstrates her dedication to empowering young people and helping them realise their potential.

Asamoah Gyan, a legend in the world of sports, brings his invaluable expertise and passion for sports development to the subcommittee. His leadership will undoubtedly drive initiatives aimed at promoting sports excellence, fostering talent development, and enhancing the overall sporting landscape in Ghana.

The composition of the subcommittee, which includes esteemed individuals such as Prof. Sammy Bonsu, Mr. Isaac Asiamah, and Kudjoe Fianoo, reflects a diverse range of perspectives and expertise that will contribute to the formulation of comprehensive and impactful youth and sports policies for the NPP’s manifesto.

With the collective efforts of the subcommittee members and the collaboration of all stakeholders, the NPP aims to achieve an historic victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, guided by a manifesto that prioritises the empowerment and well-being of Ghana’s youth and the advancement of sports development nationwide.

From The Sports Desk