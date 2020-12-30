Akua Donkor Petitions Supreme Court To Dismiss NDC Petition

The flag bearer Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor has petitioned the Supreme Court to dismiss any petition filed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) challenging the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

According to the petition, the December 9, declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of the election by the Electoral Commission (EC) “was true and clear”.

The NDC has declared its intentions to contest the results of the 2020 Presidential election after the party claims the verdict was stolen for the NPP.

The party arrived at the decision after a National Executive Committee meeting in Accra yesterday.

But the flag bearer of the GFP says there is no truth in the NDC’s allegation and is entreating the Supreme Court to dismiss the case to be filed by the NDC.

“I Hon. Akua Donkor, the flag bearer of the GFP even declared the winner His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday 8 December, 2020 before Mrs. Jean Mensa (EC Chairperson) came to announce to the general public”, the petition stated.

It continued that it is never true that the EC ‘stole’ votes for Nana Akufo-Addo as alleged by the NDC.

The petition described claims of stolen verdict by the NDC as “just throwing dust in the eyes of Ghanaians”, and went on to commend Madam Jean Mensah for “her good job done”.

“I am therefore, by this letter appealing to your good office to ignore and cancel the case brought before you by John Dramani Mahama and the NDC party because it is never true Mrs. Jean Mensah stole votes for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”, the petition stated.

It also thanked Ghanaians for voting for the GFP and its candidates in the December 7 polls.