Akua Donkor’s Boy Dumps NDC

In a shocking turn of events, Philip Appiah Kubi, also known as Roman Fada, the disqualified presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has denied claims that the party has endorsed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the December 7 polls.

This move is seen as a significant blow to the NDC, which had been courting the GFP’s support in recent weeks.

Roman Fada, who was handpicked by the late Akua Donkor family to succeed her as the GFP’s flagbearer, made it clear that the party has not yet decided which party to support.

“We have not endorsed any political party,” he stated categorically. “Not that we have issues with either NDC or NPP, but as the leader of Ghana Freedom Party currently, with my general secretary, my four Parliamentary Candidates and the other executive members, we have not endorsed any political party.”

This denial comes on the heels of a media briefing by an individual claiming to be the Deputy General Secretary of the GFP, Jerry Addo, who announced that the party had decided to back the NDC after extensive discussions with party executives.

However, Roman Fada has dismissed this claim as “fake,” stating that the party will make its decision known at the appropriate time.

The GFP has been embroiled in internal conflicts since the passing of its founder and flagbearer, Akua Donkor.

The party’s decision to nominate Roman Fada as its new flagbearer was seen as a move to stabilize the party and maintain its momentum ahead of the elections.

However, the NDC’s attempt to woo the GFP’s support has been met with resistance, with Roman Fada making it clear that the party will not be swayed by external influences.

This development is a significant setback for the NDC, which had been hoping to capitalize on the GFP’s support to boost its chances in the upcoming elections.

The NDC’s relationship with the GFP has been complex, with Akua Donkor publicly criticizing the NDC’s “excessive criticism” of the Electoral Commission in the past.

NDC women’s organiser, Hannah Bissiw also publicly attached Akua Donkor even in death breaching tradition.

-BY Daniel Bampoe