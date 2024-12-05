Bawumia Speaks Tonight

In a highly anticipated move, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to address the nation today, Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 8:00 pm.

The speech will be carry live on all TV/Radio channels and social media platforms.

This address comes on the heels of the New Patriotic Party’s final national campaign rally in Accra, which marked the culmination of the party’s nationwide campaign efforts.

Dr Bawumia’s Presidential ambitions have been a subject of much speculation and excitement, with many Ghanaians eager to hear his vision for the country’s future.

As a seasoned Economist and Politician, Dr Bawumia has been instrumental in shaping the NPP’s economic policies, including the implementation of bold solutions to address the country’s development challenges.

Throughout his campaign, Dr Bawumia has emphasized the need for selfless leadership and bold solutions to drive Ghana’s progress.

His message has resonated with many Ghanaians, who see him as a beacon of hope for a brighter future.

Digital Identity and Addressing System

One of Dr Bawumia’s most notable accomplishments is the implementation of the Ghana Card, a biometric national identity card that provides a secure and reliable method of identifying citizens and residents.

This initiative has improved access to public services, including healthcare, education, and social assistance programs.

Additionally, the National Digital Property Addressing System (NDPAS), also known as the Ghana Post GPS, has made it easier for citizens to identify their locations and access various services.

*Financial Inclusion and Digital Payments*

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also championed the Mobile Money Interoperability system, which allows for seamless transfers of funds between different mobile money platforms.

This has increased financial inclusion in Ghana, making it one of the first nations to employ a universal QR Code payment system that accepts both bank accounts and mobile wallets.

As a result, Ghana has become the fastest-growing mobile money market in Africa, with over 36.9 million registered mobile money accounts.

*Healthcare and E-Governance*

The digitization agenda has extended to the health sector, with the implementation of the Medical Drone Delivery System, which provides on-demand delivery of medical supplies to health facilities.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has also been digitized, allowing subscribers to renew their insurance using their mobile phones.

Furthermore, the E-Pharmacy platform enables subscribers to request medications online and compare prices at licensed pharmacy shops.

*E-Procurement and Paperless Port System*

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also introduced the e-procurement system, which streamlines the procurement process and minimizes corruption.

The paperless port system, implemented in 2018, has reduced the time and cost of doing business at Ghana’s ports by digitizing the entire process.

These initiatives have increased transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the public sector.

Manifesto

The NPP’s 2024 manifesto, launched in August, outlines the party’s plans for the country’s development, including initiatives to boost economic growth, improve healthcare and education, and enhance the overall quality of life for Ghanaians.

His campaign has also received significant public endorsement, with many Ghanaians expressing their support for his candidacy on social media and at campaign rallies.

However, Dr Bawumia is well-positioned to build on the party’s achievements and take Ghana to the next level of development.

In his address to the nation, the NPP flagbearer is expected to outline his vision for Ghana’s future, highlighting the key policies and initiatives that will drive the country’s progress.

BY Daniel Bampoe