Eastern, Western Regions Undertake Special Voting Today

Today, Thursday, December 5, 2024, marks a crucial day for the Eastern and Western Regions as they participate in the special voting exercise ahead of the general elections on Saturday, December 7.

This special voting exercise is designed for security personnel, media practitioners, and Electoral Commission (EC) officials who will be engaged in election-related duties on December 7.

The special voting exercise in the Eastern and Western regions was rescheduled due to issues with the ballot papers.

Initially, the exercise was scheduled to take place on December 4, 2024, along with the other 14 regions.

However, the EC detected a defaced ballot paper, prompting a recall and reprinting of the ballot papers for the two regions.

In the Eastern Region, a total of 8,471 security personnel, media practitioners, and EC officials are expected to cast their ballots.

Meanwhile, in the Western Region, 3,600 special voters will participate in the exercise.

The special voting exercise has been largely successful in the other 14 regions, with reports of smooth voting processes and minimal challenges.

However, the EC has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe