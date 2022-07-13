Akua GMB Cheated On Dr Kwaku Oteng- AJ Poundz

Akua GMB and AJ Poundz

TV & Radio personality AJ Poundz has alleged that her friend and 2011 Ghana Most Beautiful winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa who is popularly known as Akua GMB got divorced from her husband Dr Kwaku Oteng, owner of Angel Group of Companies because she confessed to cheating on him.

She made the allegation in an interview on the Delay Show when she denied claims that she laughed at her friend when she was divorced.

“Her husband confronted her over infidelity suspicions and she confessed to being in a relationship with someone for a year,” AJ Poundz told Delay.

“I wasn’t surprised about the divorce; it’s something she really wanted to do. She was married but was single. That’s why I said I never caused her divorce. Nobody can mess your marriage up; you mess it up yourself.”

She insisted that she didn’t laugh at Akua’s divorce. “Am I not supposed to laugh at a funny comment or caption? It wasn’t about her marriage. I meant she caused everything… If I were not a good friend, I wouldn’t have been her friend for 7 years. I’m not evil,” she indicated.

In 2020 news broke out that Akua has been divorced by Dr Kwaku Oteng on grounds of infidelity.

However, she was quiet about the divorce until recently when she confirmed it.