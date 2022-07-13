Sonny Balli Buried In London

Late dancehall musician Sonny Balli was Tuesday, July 12, laid to rest in London.

He was buried at the Stretham cemetery, after his funeral service at the Stockwell Methodist church, on Jefferys Road in London.

The funeral was attended by the late musician’s close friends and family who were there to bid their last farewell to the departed soul.

The legendary dancehall act reportedly died of cardiac arrest at age 44. He died on June 9 three days after his 44th birthday on June 6.

Sonny Bali was one of the pioneers of dancehall music in Ghana.

He was the man who discovered Batman, now called Samini.

He had a great record in the Ghanaian music industry and made a huge impact with his music.

Sonnie Balli had songs such as The Truth’, ‘Frienemy’, ‘Ama Frimpong’ and ‘When You Are Gone, among others.

Born Sonny Kwabena Amoako Akoanor, he started his music career at the age of 17 after singing in church from his childhood before breaking into the dancehall scene.