Akuapem Poloo Denies Gold Shop Robbery Suspects

Akuapen Poloo. INSET: Three of the suspects

Actress and businesswoman, Rosemond Brown, has dismissed allegations connecting her to two suspected armed robbers arrested over a gold jewellery theft.

The controversy followed the resurfacing of a video showing the suspects at her shop in Osu, where she sells products including Tombrown powder and honey. The footage, originally shared on her social media page, triggered speculation after the men were later identified and arrested.

In an interview on Okay FM on April 7, 2026, Akuapem Poloo explained that her interaction with the individuals was purely business-related.

According to her, the men were first-time customers, and she recorded the video as part of her usual promotional activities.

She stressed that she has no personal ties to them and has not seen them since their visit. “I only met them that day because they came to buy from my shop. That does not mean I know them,” she stated.

Akuapem Poloo also expressed concern over attempts by some social media users to link her to the case, with calls for her to assist in investigations.

“I don’t understand why people are asking the police to involve me. I was only showcasing my products to them,” she added.

The suspects, identified as Abdul Aziz Mamoud, 40, and Edgar Dongar, 33, are currently under investigation for their alleged role in the robbery.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked widespread discussion online, although Akuapem Poloo maintains that her interaction with the men was coincidental and strictly commercial.